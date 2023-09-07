逸耘居

关于植物叶子进化和斐波那契螺旋的新见解

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study on a 407-million-year-old plant fossil has revolutionized our understanding of leaf evolution and the famous mathematical pattern known as Fibonacci spirals. The findings challenge the long-held belief that the spiral configurations observed in contemporary plants were prevalent in the earliest terrestrial plants.

Contrary to previous theories, the ancient plants exhibited a different type of spiral arrangement, indicating that plant leaf spirals evolved down two separate evolutionary paths. This discovery sheds light on the diverse evolutionary history of plant leaf spirals and suggests that the typical Fibonacci spirals seen in nature today were not present in the earliest land plants.

The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, utilized digital reconstruction techniques to create 3D models of leafy shoots in the fossilized clubmoss Asteroxylon mackiei. This exceptionally preserved fossil was found in the Rhynie chert, a Scottish sedimentary deposit known for its evidence of early ecosystems.

The researchers discovered that the leaves and reproductive structures of Asteroxylon mackiei were most commonly arranged in non-Fibonacci spirals, a pattern that is rare in contemporary plants. This finding challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals were ancient features that became highly conserved in plants.

The 3D model of Asteroxylon mackiei, created in collaboration with digital artist Matt Humpage using digital rendering and 3D printing, provides a unique opportunity to examine leaf arrangement in a 407-million-year-old plant. The research highlights the significance of technological advancements and how they contribute to our understanding of plant evolution.

The study has broader implications for the understanding of Fibonacci spirals in land plants. It suggests that non-Fibonacci spirals were common in ancient clubmosses and that the evolution of leaf spirals diverged into two separate paths. This challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals are universal in plants.

Further research in leaf evolution and the evolutionary history of Fibonacci spirals in plants will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the remarkable patterns observed in nature.

来源：
– “Leaves and sporangia developed in rare non-Fibonacci spirals in early leafy plants” by Holly-Anne Turner, Matthew Humpage, Hans Kerp, and Alexander J. Hetherington, Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.adg4014).
– University of Edinburgh: https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2023/ancient-plant-fossil-reshapes-our-understanding-of

