逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Senior NASA Officials Consider Space Launch System “Unaffordable,” According to Government Report

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Senior NASA Officials Consider Space Launch System “Unaffordable,” According to Government Report

A recent report from the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed that senior officials at NASA view the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) as “unaffordable” at its current cost levels. The GAO report, which analyzes the expenditures of the SLS program, criticizes the lack of transparency regarding ongoing costs and highlights the need for improvement in affordability.

Although the report does not disclose the names or number of officials who made this claim, it states that NASA recognizes the necessity for enhancing affordability. The agency’s SLS program has developed a roadmap to achieve future cost savings, which includes stabilizing the flight schedule, increasing efficiencies, encouraging innovation, and adjusting acquisition strategies to reduce cost risks.

The SLS rocket is central to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and establish a permanent lunar settlement. The first test launch of the SLS, called Artemis I, took place on November 16 and was considered a significant success, despite delays. This success paves the way for NASA’s first crewed test mission around the moon in late 2024 (Artemis II) and the eventual return of American astronauts to the moon (Artemis III).

However, criticisms of the SLS program persist, including reports from government watchdogs such as the GAO and NASA’s inspector general. These reports have highlighted contracting issues, cost overruns, and a lack of transparency from NASA regarding cost estimates for scheduled Artemis launches.

The GAO report also revealed that it had recommended in 2014 that NASA develop a cost baseline for missions using the SLS Block I, but the agency has not implemented this recommendation. Furthermore, NASA does not plan to measure production costs to monitor the affordability of its most powerful rocket.

In addition to the $12 billion already spent on developing the SLS rocket, NASA has requested over $11 billion in its recent budget proposal to fund the program for the next four years.

Overall, the GAO report raises concerns about the sustainability of the SLS program at its current cost levels, prompting NASA to address affordability issues and seek cost-saving strategies for the future.

来源：
– 美国政府问责办公室 (GAO) 报告
– CNN article

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

利用云技术的力量实现互联网时代的高效供应链管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论