逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

新真人快打预告片展示尚格·云顿皮肤

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新真人快打预告片展示尚格·云顿皮肤

Netherrealm Studios has released a new trailer today showcasing the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer features Van Damme fighting various characters, including Johnny Cage, and highlights the alternative skin available for the Mortal Kombat veteran. This special skin can only be unlocked by purchasing the Premium/Kollector’s editions of the game.

The Van Damme skin in Mortal Kombat 1 is a nod to the actor’s connection to the franchise. The character of Johnny Cage in the game has long been inspired by Van Damme, with one of Cage’s signature moves being a split-legged groin punch, reminiscent of a move performed by Van Damme in the film Bloodsport.

In fact, the developers at Midway Games, the original creators of the Mortal Kombat series, had attempted to secure the license to use Van Damme’s likeness in the first Mortal Kombat game. However, this opportunity did not materialize at the time.

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon revealed how the team had made multiple attempts to collaborate with Van Damme in the past, but were unsuccessful. “This time, we hit the lottery, and we got him,” Boon said. “And we actually have his voice, and he’s going to be the Johnny Cage character.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19. In addition to the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin, the game will also feature the return of series veteran Nitara, who is voiced by actress Megan Fox.

来源：
- IGN
– Hot Ones
– 游戏展

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

低功耗蓝牙在智能家居自动化中的作用

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

泰格豪雅 (TAG Heuer) 与保时捷携手推出新款 Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche 腕表庆祝成立 60 周年

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
新闻中心

探索文本到语音技术的演变

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

技术

812 年 9 月 2023 日星期六第 XNUMX 级 Wordle 答案

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

据报道，苹果公司推迟了 M3 MacBook 的发布

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

悲伤的社区纪念达尼洛·格伦的一生

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

eBay 推出人工智能工具，用于在其平台上创建产品列表

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论