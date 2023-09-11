逸耘居

Meta Quest 更新推出令人兴奋的新功能

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Meta has recently announced its v57 software update for Meta Quest headsets, bringing a range of new features to enhance the user experience. The update includes more customization options for avatars, an unsend message feature, group links, improved locomotion abilities, and a rebranded Explore feed.

One of the notable additions is the enhanced avatar customization options. Users now have access to color sliders to create their desired skin tone, hair color, and eyebrow color. This allows for a more accurate representation of the user’s real-life appearance. Meta has also added new makeup and face paint options.

In previous updates, Meta introduced new body shapes, improved hair and clothing textures, and even gave avatars legs. These enhancements have been well-received, and the ongoing developments in the avatar creator continue to enhance the overall experience.

The unsend message feature is another exciting addition. Users now have the ability to unsend image messages both in VR and the Meta Quest mobile app. This feature allows for greater control over conversations and enables the sender to retract a message. Additionally, both the sender and recipient will be notified when a message is unsent.

In order to facilitate group interactions, Meta has introduced group links. Users can easily invite friends to join their group by generating a link and sharing it in VR or any messaging platform. This makes it easier to connect and collaborate with friends in virtual reality.

Horizon Home, the virtual space where users can visit each other’s homes, now allows for free-form locomotion. This means users can explore their virtual homes by freely teleporting within the Home environment. By pressing the controller thumbstick forward and aiming at a spot in the Home, users can move around and discover every corner of their virtual space.

Meta has also made several other minor updates to improve the user experience. The Explore feed has been rebranded as the Horizon Feed, allowing for consistency with the Horizon Worlds branding. Users can now turn off microphone audio by default when recording videos and use multiple apps simultaneously, switching between views seamlessly. Additionally, the boundary warning has been disabled in some apps with mixed reality experiences to avoid interruptions.

The v57 update is currently rolling out to Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 headsets, with more features expected to be revealed at Meta’s upcoming Connect event. With these new additions, Meta continues to enhance its virtual reality platform and provide users with a more immersive and customizable experience.

Sources: Meta

