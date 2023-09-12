逸耘居

苹果 iPhone 15 推出下一代无线充电标准

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has recently unveiled its new iPhone 15 lineup, and one of the key highlights is its support for Qi2, the latest generation of the Qi wireless charging standard, along with the existing MagSafe technology. This makes the iPhone 15 the first smartphone to feature the new Qi2 charging standard. Qi2 was first announced by Apple in January 2023.

What does this mean for iPhone 15 users? Well, it means that they can now charge their iPhones with non-MagSafe wireless chargers without compromising on speed. Previously, using an Anker wireless charger, for example, would limit charging speed to 7.5W. In contrast, the MagSafe charger could provide charging at up to 15W, effectively doubling the speed. However, with the new Qi2 wireless chargers supporting up to 15W, iPhone 15 users can now experience the same fast charging speed as with Apple’s MagSafe technology.

But that’s not all. Qi2, being based on Apple’s MagSafe, also utilizes magnets to securely attach the iPhone to the charger, ensuring a stable and reliable charging experience. This means that users can continue to enjoy the convenience and ease of MagSafe while benefiting from the broader compatibility of the Qi standard.

Apart from improved speed and compatibility, the adoption of the Qi2 standard also presents the opportunity for manufacturers to offer MagSafe-compatible accessories at more affordable prices. As Qi2 doesn’t involve licensing fees from Apple, it opens up the potential for a wider range of budget-friendly options for customers.

Looking ahead, it is expected that Qi2 will further support even faster charging speeds in the future. As more Qi2-compatible chargers become available in the market, iPhone users who have devices supporting the new standard will be able to take full advantage of these enhanced charging capabilities.

Sources: Apple Wonderlust Event

