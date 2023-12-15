马科姆镇围栏公司所有者承认欺诈指控

A Macomb Township fence company owner, Laura Marie Dietz, has pleaded no contest to seven counts of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000. Dietz, who owns Dietz Fence Co., was accused of taking deposits from clients but failing to perform the contracted work. As part of her plea deal, she has agreed to pay approximately $35,000 in restitution to eight victims.

The plea deal includes the immediate dismissal of three out of the ten cases against Dietz, and the remaining cases will be dismissed if she can pay the restitution in full. Dietz’s sentencing is scheduled for February 1, where she is requesting a deferred sentence that would allow for the dismissals if she fulfills her payment obligations.

Dietz has been the subject of media attention, with her case being featured on “Hall of Shame” segments on WJBK-TV (Channel 2). This exposure likely contributed to the additional charges brought against her by Macomb prosecutors.

In addition to the criminal charges, Dietz also faces civil lawsuits. Last September, an individual filed a lawsuit against her for $2,000 in 41A District Court, resulting in a default judgment of $2,100 against Dietz. Discover Bank also sued her for $5,000, obtaining a default judgment of $5,175.

Furthermore, Dietz has had a building ordinance violation charge filed against her by Macomb Township. The resolution of this case is still pending.

The extensive legal troubles faced by Dietz highlight the importance of conducting thorough research and due diligence when choosing a contractor or service provider. It serves as a reminder for consumers to be cautious and vigilant when entering into agreements, especially when dealing with large financial transactions.