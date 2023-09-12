逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

SpaceX Launches 21 Starlink Satellites to Expand Internet Service

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SpaceX Launches 21 Starlink Satellites to Expand Internet Service

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, deployed 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites, called V2 Mini, are a condensed version of the full-sized V2 Starlink satellites planned for future launches using SpaceX’s reusable Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on a southerly trajectory, with the first stage firing for approximately two and a half minutes before the second stage took over. The first stage booster, making its 11th flight, successfully landed on the drone ship ‘Of Course I still Love You’ located off the coast of Baja California.

The second stage completed its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit and will coast for about 45 minutes before a second firing to reach the intended orbit. The deployment of the 21 satellites is scheduled to occur approximately one hour and two minutes after launch.

This launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX to 5,070, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. SpaceX has reported over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers, with the internet service available in more than 60 countries.

With each Starlink launch, SpaceX aims to expand its global broadband coverage and provide high-speed internet access to remote areas. The deployment of these satellites brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.

来源：

– 太空探索技术公司
– 乔纳森·麦克道尔，哈佛-史密森天体物理中心

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

健康觉醒：埃迪·赫恩如何改变他的中年生活

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

骨疾病和椎骨干细胞

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

南极海冰达到历史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

环流对地球气候的影响

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论