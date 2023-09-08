逸耘居

《英雄联盟》玩家对 Blue Essence Emporium 感到失望

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
League of Legends players were eagerly anticipating the return of the Blue Essence Emporium, hoping for meaningful rewards to spend their accumulated Blue Essence on. However, the Emporium’s implementation has left many fans feeling let down by the lackluster content on offer.

Blue Essence, a currency in League of Legends, tends to accumulate once players have unlocked all the champions. Rune pages, name changes, and a few other small options are available for purchase with Blue Essence, but many players find themselves with an excess of this currency and limited ways to utilize it.

The Blue Essence Emporium was supposed to address this issue by providing players with enticing rewards that could be purchased using their hoarded Blue Essence. Although Riot Games promised improvements, players feel that the Emporium has fallen short of expectations and offers even fewer options than before its hiatus.

Some of the disappointment stems from the absence of mystery icon and ward skin chests, as well as limited-edition chromas. Furthermore, accessing the Emporium itself proved to be a challenge for many players upon its launch.

It is worth noting that players were hoping for more rewards following the controversy surrounding the expensive “Cosmic Erasure” skin for Jhin. Many long-time players were yearning for satisfying rewards without having to spend additional money.

Despite these frustrations, players expressed more disappointment than anger towards Riot Games. They simply wanted a way to utilize the currency they had earned through years of dedication to the game.

Riot Games has yet to announce if any changes will be made to the content available in the Blue Essence Emporium in response to player feedback. As it now occurs twice a year, fans are hopeful that future iterations of the Emporium will provide more enticing options for their accumulated Blue Essence.

来源：
– [Carver Fisher – Dexerto](https://www.dexerto.com/league-of-legends/league-of-legends-players-disappointed-with-blue-essence-emporium-1653480)

