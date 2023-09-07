逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

日本发射火箭携带X射线望远镜和月球着陆器

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
日本发射火箭携带X射线望远镜和月球着陆器

Japan successfully launched a rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center on Thursday, carrying an X-ray telescope and a small lunar lander. The launch was broadcast via live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite was placed into orbit around Earth approximately thirteen minutes after the launch. XRISM will measure the speed and composition of celestial objects, aiding in the study of how these objects were formed and contributing to our understanding of the origins of the universe.

JAXA and NASA will work together to study the strength of light at different wavelengths, the temperature of celestial bodies, as well as their shapes and brightness. The mission aims to provide valuable insight into the properties of hot plasma, which can be utilized in various applications such as wound healing, computer chip manufacturing, and environmental cleaning.

Accompanying the X-ray telescope is the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), a lightweight lunar lander. SLIM successfully separated from the rocket and is expected to attempt a landing on the moon early next year.

JAXA is developing “pinpoint landing technology” to improve the accuracy of lunar landings and future probes. The Smart Lander is designed to land within approximately 100 meters of its intended target, allowing for safer landings and more precise exploration.

This launch comes at a time when countries around the world are once again focusing on lunar exploration. So far, only the United States, Russia, China, and India have successfully landed on the moon. Last month, India’s spacecraft successfully landed near the moon’s south pole, while a Russian attempt to return to the moon failed. Earlier this year, a Japanese private company crashed a lander during an attempted moon landing.

Source: The Associated Press via AP News

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

乐高为星球大战粉丝推出全新 UCS Venator 套装

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论