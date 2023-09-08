逸耘居

昼夜节律对运动表现、荷尔蒙调节和免疫系统功能的重要性

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent review published in Heliyon highlights the significance of the circadian rhythm (CR) in sports performance and its underlying mechanisms. The study also explores the role of CR in immune system function, endocrine homeostasis, and sex differences.

Circadian rhythms are the daily shifts in biological and behavioral activity that occur due to an organism’s natural ability to synchronize with the 24-hour light-dark cycle of the environment. These rhythms are regulated by the body’s biological clock, which controls various aspects such as sleep cycles and body temperature.

The suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) serves as the central circadian pacemaker in humans. It coordinates activities like neuronal activation, hormone production, and temperature fluctuations according to solar time. These rhythmic oscillations influence our daily lives and have an impact on our habits and behaviors.

Various studies have shown that optimal biological rhythms are associated with improved reaction time, mental performance, central temperature, and muscle performance in athletes.

The hormonal response to CR also plays a crucial role in sports performance. Hormones like cortisol and testosterone exhibit variations throughout the day, with higher levels in the morning and before sleep. These hormonal changes can affect athletic performance, leading to either improved or unsatisfactory outcomes.

The present study provides a comprehensive overview of the role of CR in athletic activities. It reviews existing literature to elucidate the underlying mechanisms and explores the reciprocal relationship between CR, endocrine homeostasis, and sex differences. The study also emphasizes the unique role of the circadian clock in physical performance and immune system function.

The findings suggest that an individual’s core body temperature is lowest in the morning and increases progressively during the day. Elevated body temperature favors the use of carbohydrates as an energy source over fat.

Optimal performance in key indicators of sports performance is typically observed in the afternoon. Evening activities coincidentally occur around the peak of core body temperature.

Other factors, such as nutritional status, flexibility, sleep inertia, training times, time between test sessions, physiological responses, and motivation, also influence the role of CR in exercise performance.

The endocrine rhythms and CR are closely intertwined, with the internal clock influencing how the body responds to environmental factors. Previous research has shown that the circadian clock tightly regulates the immune response, and ongoing changes in immune cell traffic in the blood are affected by CR.

Sleep is crucial for athletes, as inadequate sleep has been associated with a higher risk of injuries. Growth hormone, released during sleep, plays a critical role in tissue regeneration and restoration.

While the current review did not investigate the specific signaling pathways or molecular mechanisms behind the effects of CR, it emphasizes the need for further research in these areas. Additionally, studies should explore different training models and investigate the impact of nutritional interventions on CR using appropriate measurement methods.

In conclusion, an individual’s chronotype and exercising at specific times of the day can significantly impact physical performance capabilities. Understanding the role of circadian rhythm in sports performance, hormonal regulation, and immune system function can provide valuable insights for athletes and coaches alike.

Source: Narrative review: The role of circadian rhythm on sports performance, hormonal regulation, immune system function, and injury prevention in athletes. Heliyon 9(9).

By 曼波布雷西亚

