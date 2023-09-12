逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Apple 宣布 iPhone 15 定价和供货情况

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 宣布 iPhone 15 定价和供货情况

Apple has revealed the pricing and availability of its new iPhone 15 models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, while the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 with 128GB of storage. The 128GB configuration for the iPhone 14 Pro Max will no longer be available for purchase.

All of the new iPhone 15 models will be available for order starting Friday, September 15, and will launch on Friday, September 22 in over 40 countries and regions.

In addition to the pricing and availability information, there are rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro could be up to 10 percent lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro due to a new midframe made from Grade 5 titanium. MacRumors has obtained the exact dimensions of the iPhone 15 models.

Apple’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and on Apple’s website. Fans of smaller phones may be disappointed, as rumors suggest that the iPhone Mini may be discontinued after its three-year run.

Apple retail staff are reportedly being trained to inform customers about the switch to USB-C charging accessories for the iPhone 15 series. Customers will be cautioned that existing Lightning charging cables will not be compatible with the new devices.

With the announcement of pricing and availability, Apple fans can now prepare to order their new iPhone 15 models and experience the latest features and improvements offered by Apple’s flagship smartphones.

定义：
– iPhone 15: The latest smartphone series released by Apple.
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The larger and more advanced model of the iPhone 15 series.
– iPhone 15 Pro: The smaller and more affordable model of the iPhone 15 series.
– Grade 5 titanium: A type of titanium alloy known for its strength and lightweight properties.

来源： Apple News, MacRumors

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

健康觉醒：埃迪·赫恩如何改变他的中年生活

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

骨疾病和椎骨干细胞

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

南极海冰达到历史最低水平

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

环流对地球气候的影响

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论