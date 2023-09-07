逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

英特尔发布 Starfield Player 显卡驱动程序更新

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
英特尔发布 Starfield Player 显卡驱动程序更新

Intel has rolled out a new graphics driver, version 31.0.101.4672, specifically designed for users of its Arc A-Series and Iris Xe GPUs who are playing the highly-anticipated game Starfield. This update addresses several issues that players have encountered, including faster load times, improved stability, and reduced visual artifacts.

Upon the launch of Starfield in early access, Intel Arc graphics card owners faced numerous glitches and bugs that marred their gaming experience. Some of these issues were particularly noticeable, such as the game failing to launch or crashing shortly after launch. Previously, it was surprising that Intel did not have a game-ready driver ready for this highly-anticipated title, considering their track record of providing updated drivers and optimizations.

However, a beta driver update was released a few days ago, allowing Arc GPU users to finally delve into the game, albeit in its early access stage. Intel has confirmed that this beta driver will undergo further refinement and tuning to ensure optimal performance.

The latest graphics driver, 31.0.101.4672 WHQL, addresses several specific issues related to Starfield, including significant reduction in game load times, stability improvements, and fixes for texture corruptions and scene flickers.

Despite these fixes, there are still known issues in the game that Intel is actively working on, such as application instability in certain areas, texture flickering on light sources, and low texture details on specific objects. Intel is also addressing issues with other software titles, including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Halo Infinite, Dead by Daylight, Topaz Video AI, and Adobe After Effects.

Furthermore, Intel is investigating unexplained increases in fan speed for Arc GPUs. Players should continue to select the high-preset or lower settings for the best stability.

For a comprehensive analysis of Starfield’s performance on various graphics cards released from 2017 to the present, refer to our Starfield PC Performance guide.

来源：
– Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.4672 Release Notes (PDF)
– Title: Intel Releases Graphics Driver Update for Starfield Players

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

利用云技术的力量实现互联网时代的高效供应链管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

引领未来：全球汽车操作系统的主要趋势和发展

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论