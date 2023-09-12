逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

New Technique for Low-Carbon Urea Production and Denitrifying Wastewater

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
New Technique for Low-Carbon Urea Production and Denitrifying Wastewater

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Toronto have discovered a new method for producing the fertilizer urea using electrified synthesis. The process involves converting carbon dioxide and waste nitrogen using a hybrid catalyst made of zinc and copper. This innovative technique not only enables low-carbon-intensity urea production but also allows for the denitrification of wastewater.

The production of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, which is widely used in agriculture, is currently a major contributor to carbon emissions and nitrate-containing runoff. Finding sustainable solutions for reducing emissions from this industry is crucial, as it accounts for 3% of global energy consumption each year.

The research team focused on urea production because it is a shippable, ready-to-use fertilizer that represents a $100 billion industry. They wanted to explore whether it was possible to use waste nitrogen sources, captured CO2, and electricity to create urea.

The researchers discovered that a combination of zinc and copper as a catalyst could facilitate the desired chemical reactions. They found references dating back to the 1970s that suggested pure metals like zinc and copper could be effective in processes involving carbon dioxide and nitrogen conversion.

To assess the feasibility and environmental impact of the new production route, a thorough life-cycle analysis was conducted. The analysis revealed that the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power, significantly reduced energy emissions and made the process more environmentally friendly.

While the “magic” catalyst ratio of zinc to copper was initially discovered by accident, the researchers later fine-tuned the metals to achieve optimal performance. They also applied computational modeling to understand the underlying mechanisms and interactions between the catalyst and reactants.

Although there are still some challenges to overcome before commercialization, such as accounting for impurities in water treatment and increasing the process’s operation time, this research presents a promising approach to both low-carbon urea production and the denitrification of wastewater.

Source: Nature Catalysis (doi.org/10.1038/s41929-023-01020-4)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论