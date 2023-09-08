逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

如何完成魔兽世界中的暗夜精灵传承任务线

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
如何完成魔兽世界中的暗夜精灵传承任务线

The Night Elf Heritage quest line in World of Warcraft offers players the opportunity to earn a special set of armor. However, one quest in particular, “Stepping into the Shadows,” has been causing confusion and frustration for players. Here’s a guide on how to successfully complete this quest and continue on with the Night Elf Heritage quest line.

In “Stepping into the Shadows,” players are required to extinguish six Felflame Braziers and “discover what lurks in the depths of Shadow Hold.” The main objective of this quest is to escort Maiev Shadowsong through Shadow Hold. It’s important to note that Maiev walks at a very slow pace, and players must stay by her side throughout the entire quest.

During the escort, players must remain within the blue dome that surrounds Maiev. Leaving the dome will result in Maiev scolding the player and stopping for a few moments until they return. If players leave the dome for an extended period of time, they will need to abandon the quest and start over.

As players traverse Shadow Hold with Maiev, they must also extinguish the green Felflame Braziers that she points out along the way. Once six braziers have been extinguished and players reach the bottom of Shadow Hold, they will receive credit for completing the quest.

It’s important to note that players cannot kill the Orc Warlock named Cultist Nethus, who is located at the bottom of Shadow Hold, before escorting Maiev all the way down. Players must stay by Maiev’s side until they reach Cultist Nethus.

If players mistakenly defeat Cultist Nethus before completing the escort, they will need to abandon the quest and start over. However, once “Stepping into the Shadows” is successfully completed, the rest of the quest chain consists mainly of cinematics and easy objectives.

Completing the Night Elf Heritage quest line can be a challenge, but with this guide, players will be able to navigate through “Stepping into the Shadows” and continue on their journey to earn the Night Elf Heritage armor.

资料来源：点电子竞技

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

利用云技术的力量实现互联网时代的高效供应链管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论