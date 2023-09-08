逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

如何存档和取消存档 Instagram 帖子

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
如何存档和取消存档 Instagram 帖子

Instagram offers a useful feature called “archive posts” that allows users to temporarily hide photos or videos from their profile without deleting them permanently. This feature is particularly helpful when you want to keep content accessible for personal use but not visible to your followers. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to archive and unarchive your posts on Instagram.

Archiving Instagram Posts:

To archive a post on Instagram:

  1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and go to your profile.
  2. Find the post you want to archive.
  3. Tap the three-dot menu button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  4. Select the “Archive” option.

Unarchiving Instagram Posts:

To unarchive a post on Instagram:

  1. Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to your profile.
  2. Tap the three-horizontal line menu in the top right corner of the screen.
  3. From the pop-up menu, select “Archive.”
  4. Choose the “Posts” option from the drop-down menu at the top.
  5. Find the post you want to unarchive and tap the three-dot menu button.
  6. Select the “Show on profile” option from the pop-up window.

It’s important to note that when you unarchive a post, all the previous likes and comments associated with it will be restored as well. This feature gives Instagram users the flexibility to manage their profile content, ensuring that only the content they want to showcase is visible to their audience.

Sources: India TV

定义：
– “Archive posts” refers to the feature on Instagram that allows users to temporarily hide photos or videos.
– “Profile” refers to a user’s personal page on Instagram where their posts and information are displayed.
– “Likes” refers to the number of times a post has been liked by Instagram users.
– “Comments” refers to the text-based responses left by Instagram users on a post.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

新闻中心

热门科技 YouTuber 警告不要购买 Solana Saga 加密手机

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Vehere 推出 NDR 1.3：增强网络检测和响应解决方案

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
新闻中心

一项研究发现草在碳捕获中发挥着重要作用

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

海尔布隆三角问题的新突破

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

Apple 格拉斯哥商店在加入工会后达成薪酬协议

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
技术

探索 Starfield 中时髦又酷炫的船舶设计

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

热门科技 YouTuber 警告不要购买 Solana Saga 加密手机

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论