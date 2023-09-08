逸耘居

苹果 iPhone 上的 5G 速度有多快？ 看看 iPhone 12 到 iPhone 14 的性能飞跃

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
苹果 iPhone 上的 5G 速度有多快？ 看看 iPhone 12 到 iPhone 14 的性能飞跃

In anticipation of Apple’s iPhone 15 event, Opensignal has released a report that examines the increased speed of 5G connections on Apple smartphones since the iPhone 12 was introduced with 5G support. While the report suggests that upgrading to the iPhone 15 may not be necessary for everyone, it highlights the significant improvement in 5G performance when switching from an iPhone 11 or 12 to an iPhone 14.

The study reveals that with the launch of the iPhone 14 series in the fall of 2022, there was a noticeable boost in 5G performance, especially for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Opensignal’s report goes a step further by comparing the current iPhone models with their predecessors, as well as analyzing 4G performance from the iPhone 11 and overall cellular performance from the iPhone 8.

In the United States, the average 5G speed on the iPhone 14 devices is 47% faster than that on the iPhone 12 lineup. While this difference may vary depending on the location, most of the six countries surveyed experienced a significant increase in 5G speed when upgrading to the newer iPhones.

Opensignal also highlights that the iPhone 14, being a more recent device, supports the latest 5G standards like T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G SA. This technology combines multiple channels of 5G to deliver ultra-fast speeds of up to 3+ Gbps.

Although the improvement in 4G performance is not as significant when upgrading from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 14, those who still own an iPhone 11 can look forward to substantial speed enhancements with the latest iPhone models.

Overall, the report demonstrates the remarkable progression in cellular performance from the iPhone 8 all the way to the iPhone 14.

To read the full Opensignal report on 5G and 4G performance, click here.

Whether or not the increase in speed is enough to entice users to upgrade to an iPhone 14 rather than waiting for the iPhone 15 remains to be seen. Share your thoughts on this in the comments!

来源：
– Opensignal report on 5G and 4G performance.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

