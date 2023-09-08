逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

汉密尔顿来到威尔士：立即购票！

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
汉密尔顿来到威尔士：立即购票！

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

来源：
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

人工智能在生命科学革命中的作用：一项认知研究

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

iOS 17 发布日期：期待什么

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Counter-Strike 2 Beta 揭示了射击机制与 CS:GO 的差异

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

太阳耀斑和日冕物质抛射引发了对强烈太阳风暴的担忧

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

人工智能在生命科学革命中的作用：一项认知研究

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

苹果 15 月 12 日发布 iPhone XNUMX Pro：预期功能和升级

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

Technics 推出性能改进的升级版 SL-1200 转盘

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论