Netflix has just released the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This collection includes three iconic crime games: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Updated for a new generation of players, these games are now available to play on your phone or tablet using the Netflix app.

Each game offers a unique and diverse open world where players can immerse themselves in thrilling stories, take on side missions, or simply explore the vast game environments. The freedom to do whatever you want is at the heart of these crime epics.

In Grand Theft Auto III, set in Liberty City, players assume the role of Claude, a silent protagonist seeking vengeance against his ex-girlfriend and the cartel she now leads. With a darkly comedic narrative and a wide range of gangs to confront, this game defined open-world gameplay in 2001.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City takes players back to the ’80s in Vice City, where they play as mobster Tommy Vercetti. Voiced by Ray Liotta, Tommy must rise to the top of the criminal underworld and recover stolen merchandise after a drug deal goes wrong.

Finally, in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, players step into the shoes of Carl “CJ” Johnson, who returns to his old neighborhood after his mother’s funeral. CJ must clear his name and protect his family from corrupt cops. Ice-T and Samuel L. Jackson lend their voices to this thrilling adventure.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on Netflix delivers the same immersive experience as the original games, with additional upgrades for modern consoles. The iconic soundtracks that fans love are also preserved.

So, what are you waiting for? Join Claude, Tommy, and CJ in their epic journeys and experience the excitement of the Grand Theft Auto trilogy on Netflix now. Click the links below to start playing:

– Grand Theft Auto III

– Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

– Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas