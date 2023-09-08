逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Android TV Beta 中发现了 Google 的新 Chromecast Remote

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Android TV Beta 中发现了 Google 的新 Chromecast Remote

Google appears to be developing a new Chromecast with Google TV, and recent findings in the Android TV 14 beta suggest that it could come with an updated remote. Tech enthusiast and Android deep diver Mishaal Rahman uncovered a system video that showcased an outline of what appears to be a brand-new remote designed to control Google TV software.

The new remote bears a resemblance to the current flat pill-shaped remote that was first introduced in 2020. However, it features some notable changes. One of the major differences is the addition of extra buttons. The previous six main control buttons seem to have been rearranged to make room for what could potentially be a new volume or channel rocker. This new button matches the diameter of the face buttons on the remote.

The redesigned remote also includes a star button on the right side of the final row. This button is thought to be a customizable “magic button,” which was initially leaked in 2020 but did not make it to the final design of the original remote. The star button could potentially allow users to create shortcuts to their favorite apps, providing a convenient way to access frequently used content.

In recent months, Google has been expanding its control options for its products. In January, the company added new TV remote controls to the Google Home app. Additionally, the latest Pixel Tablet released by Google includes smart home controls when docked. If the new Google TV remote and Chromecast are indeed real, we may hear more about them at Google’s upcoming Made by Google event on October 4th.

来源：

– Original article: The Verge

– Mishaal Rahman’s findings in the Android TV 14 beta

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

新闻中心

印度鼓舞人心的登月任务

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

缩小技能差距：全球 CLMS 如何为电信和技术公司提供支持

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

科学家突破性发现利用大肠杆菌发电

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

NASA 为 2024 年载人登月任务准备太空发射系统火箭

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
技术

如何在博德之门 3 中构建暗影之心的最佳版本

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

Starfield 的 PC 性能问题：为什么需要升级

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

Mod Madness：在星空中释放创造力

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论