逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Google Opens Visitor Experience in Mountain View

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google Opens Visitor Experience in Mountain View

Google is set to open the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The new destination aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Google and its local community. The visitor experience is located at the company’s tent-like “Gradient Canopy” office building, formerly known as Charleston East.

The Google Visitor Experience will feature a range of amenities, including a Google Store where visitors can learn about and purchase Pixel hardware products. This will be the third Google Store location, following those in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York City.

Additionally, the visitor experience will include a public café called “Café @ Mountain View,” offering a space for visitors to relax and enjoy refreshments. “The Plaza” will provide outdoor art, events, and other programming for visitors to enjoy.

The venue will also house “The Huddle,” a space dedicated to hosting local community group events and non-profit activities. Furthermore, a “Pop-Up Shop” will showcase and support local businesses.

Currently, visitors to the Google campus can only have a limited experience, with no official gift store available. The new Google Visitor Experience will offer a complete replacement, aiming to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors.

The Google Visitor Experience is set to open on October 12th, bringing a “Googley experience” to all who visit.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

乐高为星球大战粉丝推出全新 UCS Venator 套装

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论