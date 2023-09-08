逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

网络犯罪分子利用 Google Looker Studio 进行加密货币网络钓鱼攻击

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
网络犯罪分子利用 Google Looker Studio 进行加密货币网络钓鱼攻击

Cybercriminals have found a new way to scam cryptocurrency holders, utilizing the trusted service of Google Looker Studio, according to researchers at Check Point. Looker Studio, an online data conversion tool, is now being exploited by hackers to create counterfeit cryptocurrency phishing websites. By embedding the URLs of these websites in phishing emails, cybercriminals are able to bypass email security checks, as Looker Studio has a legitimate reputation.

The phishing emails, made to appear as if they originate from Google and featuring the tech giant’s letterhead, inform recipients that they have won a significant amount of Bitcoin, encouraging them to follow the provided link. Clicking on the link leads victims to a phishing page that promises cryptocurrency winnings. However, the scammers increase the amount displayed on the page to create a sense of urgency and make it harder for users to recognize the fraud.

On the phishing page, visitors are prompted to enter their crypto wallet login details to claim their winnings. However, any Google credentials entered on this page are stolen by the cybercriminals, who can then use them to breach other accounts and potentially access funds from cryptocurrency exchanges.

Check Point alerted Google to this abuse on August 22, 2023, but it remains unclear whether the tech giant has taken any action to block this campaign and prevent similar threats in the future. Google advises users to report malicious content and phishing pages on Looker Studio through their reporting tool.

It’s crucial for users to be vigilant when receiving unexpected emails claiming to offer rewards or prizes. It’s always recommended to independently verify the information and never click on suspicious links. By staying informed about the latest cybersecurity threats and practicing good online hygiene, users can protect themselves from falling victim to these types of scams.

来源：
– Check Point
– BleepingComputer

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

利用云技术的力量实现互联网时代的高效供应链管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论