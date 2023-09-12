逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

富士胶片以更低的价格推出新款 GFX100 II 无反光镜相机

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
富士胶片以更低的价格推出新款 GFX100 II 无反光镜相机

Fujifilm has revealed its latest medium format mirrorless flagship camera, the GFX100 II, during its X Summit livestream. The GFX100 II comes with several new features, including a new sensor, subject-detecting autofocus, and full-width 4K video. What’s most impressive is that despite the addition of these features, the camera is priced at $7,499, which is approximately $2,500 less than its predecessor, the GFX100.

The GFX100 II has a more compact body compared to the GFX100, and the vertical grip is now an optional add-on. However, the camera makes up for its smaller size with improved specifications. It maintains the same 102-megapixel resolution and features a 43.8 x 32.9mm sensor, which offers 1.7x more surface area than a 35mm full-frame sensor. Additionally, the new camera has an extended ISO range of 80 to 12,800 and shoots full-width 4K video at 60 frames per second.

In terms of speed, the GFX100 II utilizes the fifth-generation X-Processor from Fujifilm’s X-H2S and X-H2 cameras. This allows for subject-detection autofocus and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit Apple ProRes to its dual SDXC or CFexpress Type-B memory cards. The camera also introduces new video features, including subject tracking in video mode and the ability to achieve 8K/30p recording.

Photographers will appreciate the GFX100 II’s new 9.44 million-dot electronic viewfinder, fast shooting speed of up to 8fps, and the inclusion of a new film simulation called Reala Ace. The adjustable rear LCD screen can quickly tilt up, down, or to the side, similar to the Fujifilm X-T5. However, it does not have the ability to point forward for self-recording.

Overall, the GFX100 II aims to make medium format photography more accessible with its lower price point and more portable design. While still a pricey system, it offers a fraction of the cost compared to the high-end medium format cameras of the past. The GFX100 II provides a versatile solution for photographers looking to venture into medium format photography.

来源：
– Fujifilm X Summit Livestream
– The Verge article by Antonio G. Di Benedetto

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

GoPro 推出 Hero12 Black：将动作摄影推向新高度

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
新闻中心

BMW M3 CRT：稀有且特殊的 M 车

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
新闻中心

极限竞速中的盲驾辅助：增强游戏的无障碍性

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

了解电离辐射：α、β、γ 和中子辐射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
技术

增强医疗保健安全：挑战和解决方案

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

WhatsApp 频道：私密更新的新功能

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

GoPro 推出 Hero12 Black：将动作摄影推向新高度

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论