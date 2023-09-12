逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

《极限竞速》为盲人玩家推出无障碍模式

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《极限竞速》为盲人玩家推出无障碍模式

Forza Motorsport, the popular racing game franchise, is continuing to push the boundaries of accessibility. Following the introduction of in-game sign language and time-slowing options in previous iterations, the upcoming Forza Motorsport game aims to cater to blind players with its new mode called Blind Drive Assist.

Accessibility advocate and blind gamer, Steve Saylor, recently had the opportunity to test the mode and shared his experience on Twitter. The mode utilizes a combination of audio cues and customizations to assist blind players during gameplay.

The audio cues in Blind Drive Assist provide guidance similar to what is found in rally driving games, where upcoming turns are described. However, Forza Motorsport takes it a step further by incorporating sophisticated sonar-like feedback. Players are provided with various sounds that indicate the position of their car on the track relative to its sides and turns, as well as cues for braking and accelerating.

Saylor initially described the audio cues as a “cacophony of sound,” but after adjusting the volume meters and tone levels to suit his preferences, he saw a significant improvement in his racing abilities. In a video, he explains how finding the right settings and becoming familiar with the cues ultimately led him to win a race.

It’s important to note that blindness does not necessarily mean a complete lack of vision. It refers to a visual impairment where sight is greatly impacted. Saylor provides eloquent visual explanations of this concept in a video he has shared.

With the introduction of Blind Drive Assist, Forza Motorsport becomes an aural experience with visual support. This marks a significant milestone in accessibility for racing games.

Other accessibility options in the game include the ability to remove car collisions for single-player gaming, turning AI cars into ghosts, audio descriptions for cutscenes, and highly specific volume options for different aspects of the game’s sounds.

Turn 10 Studios, the developer behind Forza Motorsport, collaborated with accessibility consultant Brandon Cole and Steve Saylor to create the Blind Drive Assist mode. The game is set to release on October 10, with early access available to those who purchase the Premium Edition.

来源：
– 原始来源文章

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论