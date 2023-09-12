逸耘居

《堡垒之夜》与《我的英雄学院》之间激动人心的合作

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Fortnite fans and My Hero Academia enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as the latest collaboration brings beloved My Hero Academia characters into the world of Fortnite. In a new trailer, the popular battle royale game reveals that Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido have made their debut in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The characters from U.A. High School, including Shoto Todoroki with his impressive ice and fire powers, Eijiro Kirishima with his hardened skin, and Mina Ashido with her acid-based abilities, have returned for another training mission in the Fortnite v26.10 update. Players can embark on in-game quests to earn XP and immerse themselves further in this exciting crossover experience.

Fortnite’s collaboration with My Hero Academia showcases the continued efforts of Epic Games to bring popular characters from various fandoms into the game. This collaboration not only adds new characters to the game, but also introduces a unique storyline and new challenges for players to explore.

This collaboration offers an opportunity for fans of My Hero Academia to engage with their favorite characters in a different gaming environment, while Fortnite players are introduced to the rich world of My Hero Academia. Both fan bases can come together to enjoy the excitement and thrill of this crossover event.

As the collaboration between Fortnite and My Hero Academia unfolds, fans can expect more surprises, quests, and rewards in the coming updates. Stay tuned for further details and join in the adventure as these iconic characters join forces in the world of Fortnite.

定义：
– Fortnite: A popular battle royale video game developed by Epic Games, where players fight against each other to be the last person standing.
– My Hero Academia: A popular manga and anime series created by Kohei Horikoshi, set in a world where individuals possess superhuman abilities known as “Quirks.” The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy without a Quirk, who aims to become a hero.

