逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

《堡垒之夜》26.10 更新推出《我的英雄学院》联动版

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《堡垒之夜》26.10 更新推出《我的英雄学院》联动版

The latest Fortnite update, version 26.10, has arrived with some exciting new features and content. One of the main highlights of this update is the My Hero Academia crossover, bringing characters and abilities from the popular anime series to the battle royale game.

Players can now utilize Todoroki’s Ice Wall item, which allows them to create glacial barriers for defense or attacking purposes. The Ice Wall has a significant amount of health and can withstand damage until it breaks. It can be found on the ground, in chests, or in All Might Supply Drops. This item adds a unique twist to the gameplay, as it can trap opponents and make them slide around on the ice.

In addition to the Ice Wall, players can also utilize Deku’s Smash ability, which can instantly knock out enemies with just one hit. However, this power can only be obtained from an All Might Supply Drop, so players need to be on the lookout for these drops.

Completing Deku’s Quests and Todoroki’s Quests will reward players with experience points, and completing six total My Hero Academia Quests will instantly level up the player.

Furthermore, three new My Hero Academia skins have been added to the Item Shop. Players can now fight as Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido, three of U.A.’s top heroes-in-training.

In addition to the crossover content, the update also introduces the Pizza Party item, which can heal players and boost their shield. The Reckless SMG Reload augment allows SMGs to reload faster, and new Super Level Styles can be unlocked for certain outfits at Season Level 100 and 125.

Overall, the Fortnite 26.10 update brings a range of exciting new features and content for players to enjoy. Whether it’s unleashing powerful abilities, creating icy barriers, or leveling up outfits, there’s something for everyone in this latest update.

Sources: Fortnite Patch Notes

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论