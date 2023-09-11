鬼灭之刃 鬼灭之刃 – Mezase！ 西京太师！

逸耘居

Publisher Aniplex has announced a new board game-style game titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! for the Nintendo Switch. Set to release in 2024, this game is based on the hugely popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer. However, at present, it will only be available in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! follows the franchise’s first video game adaptation, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, which launched in 2021 and came to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. While details about Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! are currently limited, the announcement trailer and the official Demon Slayer website offer glimpses of what players can expect.

Unlike the previous fighting game adaptation, Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! appears to be more focused on a board game-like experience, potentially drawing inspiration from the popular Mario Party series. Although specific gameplay mechanics have not been revealed, fans of Demon Slayer can anticipate an immersive and engaging experience similar to the well-received fighting game.

While a western release has not been confirmed, there is hope that fans outside of Japan will also get the opportunity to enjoy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi!. Demon Slayer enthusiasts alike can share their excitement and anticipation for the game in the comments.

