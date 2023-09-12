逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Cyber-Attack on MGM Resorts Causes Disruption for Customers

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Cyber-Attack on MGM Resorts Causes Disruption for Customers

Customers of MGM Resorts have experienced issues with slot machines and online room booking systems following a cyber-attack on the popular casino and hotel giant. While certain systems were shut down due to the cyber-security issue, MGM Resorts stated that its facilities remained operational. Customers reported various problems, such as malfunctioning digital keys that resulted in them entering the wrong rooms. Some individuals took to social media to complain about cancelled reservations, the inability to check in, make card payments, or log in to their MGM accounts.

In response to the incident, MGM Resorts began an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts. They also notified law enforcement and took immediate action to protect their systems and data by shutting down certain systems. The company’s investigation is currently ongoing to determine the nature and scope of the cyber-attack. Despite the attack, the resorts’ dining, entertainment, and gaming facilities remain operational, and guests can still access their hotel rooms with assistance from the Front Desk.

However, the company’s main website is currently unavailable, redirecting customers to contact them via phone or third-party websites. MGM Resorts owns a variety of hotels and casinos across the United States, including well-known locations in Las Vegas. This marks the second cyber-security incident for the company, with a previous breach occurring in 2019 when hackers stole over 10 million customer records. It is uncertain at this time whether similar data has been compromised in the current cyber-attack.

资料来源：BBC 新闻

Definitions: Cyber-attack – an attempt to gain unauthorized access to computer systems or networks, typically with the intent to disrupt or steal data.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论