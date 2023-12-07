Unprecedented Increase in Chinese Migrants Crossing into the US Border

概要： The US-Mexico border in San Diego County, California, is witnessing a startling rise in the number of Chinese nationals illegally crossing into the United States. This surge can largely be attributed to the influence of social media posts and videos that provide detailed guidance for the journey. Recent findings show that makeshift camps in Jacumba Hot Springs have been accommodating hundreds of Chinese individuals. While there were only 329 encounters with Chinese migrants last fiscal year, the number spiked to over 4,000 in October. This surge is placing additional strain on overwhelmed Border Patrol agents, who are already grappling with the influx of illegal crossings.

Potential Security Threats Highlighted as Chinese Migrants Surge

Recent reports reveal an unprecedented rise in Chinese migrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, as they seek to flee their home country. The surge, believed to be fuelled by the prevalence of social media platforms, illustrates the potential security risks associated with illegal immigration. Cameras from NewsNation captured a large group of mostly single adult men being processed by Border Patrol agents at the San Diego County border. The language barrier presents a challenge for agents, slowing down the processing of Chinese migrants and exacerbating the overwhelmed resources of law enforcement agencies. In response to this alarming trend, GOP presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to prioritize border security by constructing a wall if elected. His opponent, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, echoed these concerns, recognizing that China views the southern border as an easy access point into the United States.

Migrant Camps in San Diego Struggle Under Heavy Influx of Chinese Nationals

The surge of Chinese migrants seeking asylum in the US has led to the establishment of makeshift camps near the San Diego border. These migrants, driven by their desire to escape the Chinese Communist government, are guided by social apps like WeChat, which provide them with step-by-step directions for navigating the journey. Many Chinese migrants fly to Ecuador, as it does not require a travel visa, before passing through the dangerous Darien Gap—a treacherous jungle that separates Colombia from Panama. Migrants pay hefty sums to smugglers, who can earn up to $35,000 per Chinese migrant brought to the US border. The strain on county resources has prompted San Diego County officials to vote on allocating an additional $3 million in taxpayer funds to support migrant services. This comes after a previous decision to allocate $3 million for services to help migrants and asylum seekers. If approved, the total funds allocated will rise to $6 million.

在网络故事中阅读更多内容： Unprecedented Increase in Chinese Migrants Crossing into the US Border