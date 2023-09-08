逸耘居

数据存储的革命性突破：Cerabyte 基于陶瓷纳米层的技术

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Cerabyte, a promising German storage startup, is set to shake up the $500B storage market with its groundbreaking ceramic nanolayer-based storage solution. The company claims that its innovative technology will reduce data center storage total cost of ownership (TCO) by an astounding 75%. With its upcoming CeraMemory cartridges and CeraTape, Cerabyte plans to revolutionize density, performance, access paradigms, and address the cost and sustainability demands of data centers.

The key to Cerabyte’s technology lies in inorganic nanolayers made of ceramics, which are only 50-100 atoms thick. By scaling ceramic data storage technology from 100nm to 3nm bit sizes, Cerabyte expects to increase data density from gigabytes per square centimeter (GB/cm2) to terabytes per square centimeter (TB/cm2). This scaling is projected to result in CeraMemory cartridges capable of storing between 10 petabytes (PB) and 100 PB, and CeraTape with up to 1 exabyte (EB) capacity per tape.

To record data on CeraMemory, Cerabyte utilizes laser or particle beams that structure data matrices similar to QR codes. Data reading can be achieved through high-resolution microscopic imaging techniques or electron beam microscopy. The start-up emphasizes that particle beams and electron microscopy will only be necessary at the highest densities in their roadmaps.

Aside from impressive storage capacities, Cerabyte’s technology also boasts exceptional performance. The company claims that its technology can achieve read and write speeds in the gigabytes per second (GB/s) range. Moreover, these technologies are characterized as low power, promising energy-efficient operations.

Another remarkable aspect of ceramic storage is its durability and longevity. Cerabyte states that its media can last over 5,000 years, even under extreme temperature conditions ranging from -273°C (-460°F) to 300°C (570°F). Additionally, CeraMemory is resistant to corrosive, acidic, radioactive environments, as well as electromagnetic pulse (EMP) disruption.

The CeraMemory cartridges resemble sheets with ceramic coatings, which, upon close inspection, resemble nano-scale quasi-punched cards. As for CeraTape, it features a 5 µm thick substrate and a 10 nm thick ceramic coating. These multi-layered tapes will enable TB/cm2 scale densities.

Cerabyte collaborates closely with major industry players in related tech and manufacturing segments, further enhancing its credibility. Their upcoming presentation at the 2023 Storage Developer Conference in Fremont, California is highly anticipated and expected to provide more details on this cutting-edge technology.

In conclusion, Cerabyte’s ceramic nanolayer-based storage presents a groundbreaking solution that promises to revolutionize the data storage industry. If their claims hold true, the technology has the potential to significantly reduce costs, increase data density, and provide exceptional performance and durability.

来源：
– Blocks and Files (h/t): [source information]
– Cerabyte website: [source information]

