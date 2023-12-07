Vince Luce Commits to Robert Morris University, Pursues Dreams on and off the Field

After years of dedication and hard work, Canfield senior Vince Luce has made a significant decision regarding his academic and football future. Luce, a talented lineman for the Cardinals, has committed to Robert Morris University, where he plans to continue his athletic pursuits and further his education.

With a burning passion for the game, Luce expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his life. “I’ve been dreaming about this ever since I started picking up a football,” he shared. Determined to make the most of this opportunity, he added, “I’m going to fight every second I can to get as much playing time as I can.”

Luce’s exceptional performance on the field has been recognized with honors like being named First Team All Northeast Ohio and a First Team All-Conference selection. His high school football coach, Mike Pavlansky, believes that Luce’s skills will translate well at the collegiate level. “When the pads are on and you’re playing between the lines, they know he’s a handful,” Coach Pavlansky remarked.

During his time at Canfield, Luce played an integral role in the team’s success, contributing to 21 wins over the last two seasons and even capturing the Division III State Championship in 2022. Drawing strength from his Canfield roots, Luce expressed his dedication to being a supportive teammate, stating, “I’m going to be there for my teammates as much as I can and just be a good teammate overall.”

Robert Morris University, known for its Division I football program competing at the FCS level, ended their previous season with a 4-7 record. As the Colonials prepare to rejoin the Northeast Conference next year, Luce is eager to contribute his skills to the team and continue his personal growth both on and off the field.

With his commitment to Robert Morris University, Vince Luce exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and determination. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, reminding them that hard work and dedication can pave the way for new opportunities and greater success.

