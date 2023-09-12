逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Pokémon Go：猴子也会发光！

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Pokémon Go：猴子也会发光！

概要：

In Pokémon Go, players have the opportunity to encounter the pig monkey Pokémon, Mankey, in the wild. The exciting news is that Mankey can also be shiny! This means that players have a chance to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon, which has a different coloration than the regular one. Along with Mankey, its evolution, Primeape, can also be shiny.

With the potential introduction of Annihilape, the final evolution of Mankey and Primeape from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it is advised to start collecting Mankey candy in anticipation of this evolution. The early releases of Paldean Pokémon in Pokémon Go suggest that Annihilape may join the roster soon.

The shiny rate for Mankey in Pokémon Go is approximately one in 500, according to research conducted by The Silph Road. However, Mankey does not have a “permaboost,” meaning it is not a rare spawn and does not have a boosted shiny rate. Attracting more shiny Pokémon is based on random chance, as shiny Pokémon catch rates are determined by developer Niantic and are typically only boosted during special events or raids.

To keep track of available shiny Pokémon, players can refer to LeekDuck’s list, which provides a visual guide of all the existing shiny Pokémon.

For more tips and guides on Pokémon Go, Polygon offers a wealth of resources to enhance your gameplay.

定义：
– Shiny Pokémon: Pokémon with alternate coloration that are rarer than their regular counterparts.
– Candy: A resource in Pokémon Go that can be collected by capturing Pokémon of a specific species and used to evolve or power up Pokémon.

来源：
– Silph Road（通过 Wayback Machine）
– LeekDuck
– 多边形

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论