据报道，《无主之地》系列背后的公司 Gearbox 正在出售

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
According to reports, Gearbox, the U.S. game company known for developing the Borderlands series, is currently up for sale. The parent company of Gearbox, Embracer, is considering various options, with one of them being the sale of the studio. Several third-parties have already shown interest in acquiring the company. However, neither Embracer nor Gearbox has made any official comments regarding the matter.

This news comes at a challenging time for Embracer as it is currently undergoing a major restructuring process. As part of this restructuring, Volition, the studio responsible for the popular Saints Row series, has already been closed down. Earlier this year, Embracer announced its plans to close studios and cancel games after a $2 billion deal with Saudi government-funded company Savvy Games Group fell through.

Embracer Group, the parent company, has been on an acquisition spree in recent years, acquiring several prominent studios including Crystal Dynamics, developer of Tomb Raider. The acquisition of Gearbox was completed in February 2021, valuing the company at up to $1.4 billion. Gearbox has recently released Borderlands spin-offs Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands. They have also published the successful looter shooter Remnant 2 this year. In addition, they are set to publish Homeworld 3, a sci-fi real-time strategy game developed by Blackbird Interactive, sometime in 2024.

The company is also expanding its presence beyond the gaming world, as a Borderlands film directed by Eli Roth is scheduled to hit theaters in the summer of 2024. This indicates that despite the current uncertainties surrounding the company’s future, Gearbox remains committed to its franchise and is actively working on new projects.

来源：

  • 路透社
  • IGN

