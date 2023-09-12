逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Apple’s New iPhone Pro Models: Pricing and Upgrades

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple’s New iPhone Pro Models: Pricing and Upgrades

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone Pro models at a launch event tonight, and while there have been many leaks and reports revealing the upcoming phones, one mystery remains: the price. Rumors suggest that there will be price hikes for the models sold in the US, but what about the prices in India?

In the US, the iPhone 14 series started at $799, while the base model for Indian buyers was set at Rs 79,900. It is expected that the prices for the non-Pro models will remain the same as last year. However, for the iPhone 15 Plus, a price of Rs 89,900 is anticipated.

Now, let’s talk about the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a $100 price increase, potentially starting at $1099 in the US. In India, there could be a bump of at least Rs 10,000 compared to last year’s model. As for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it might see an even bigger price increase, potentially landing at $1299 in the US, with Indian buyers witnessing a notable increase from the previous year.

The standard iPhone 15 models will see some significant upgrades. The familiar notch will be replaced by the Dynamic Island, expanding the screen real estate and reducing bezels. The primary camera is rumored to be upgraded from 12 MP to 48 MP, and the devices will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. Additionally, both non-Pro and Pro models are expected to adopt the USB Type-C port, replacing the Lightning cable.

The Pro models will feature a titanium frame, replacing the stainless steel, resulting in a lighter weight. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce a periscope lens offering 5x-6x optical zoom. Both Pro models will also switch over to the USB Type-C ports.

It’s important to note that these price hike estimates are based on rumors, so they should be taken with skepticism.

来源：
– Apple will be unveiling the new iPhone Pro models at a launch event tonight.
– The pricing for the non-Pro models is expected to remain the same as last year.
– The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to come in at Rs 89,900.
– The iPhone 15 Pro could potentially start at $1099 in the US.
– The iPhone 15 Pro Max might see a price hike to $1299 in the US.
– The iPhone 15 models will have a Dynamic Island display.
– The primary camera is rumored to be upgraded to 48 MP.
– The devices will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset.
– Both non-Pro and Pro models are expected to adopt USB Type-C ports.
– The Pro models will feature a titanium frame, reducing weight.
– The iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce a periscope lens with optical zoom.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论