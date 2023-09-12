Apple 活动 2023：您需要了解的一切

逸耘居

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The highly anticipated Apple Event 2023, titled “Wanderlust,” is set to take place on September 12th, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT. This event will showcase a range of new products, including the iPhone 15, Airpods, Apple Watch Series 9, and more. Many people are eagerly awaiting the release of these new devices, particularly the iPhone 15 Ultra, which is rumored to make an appearance.

The Apple Event 2023 will be available for live streaming on Apple TV and Apple.com, allowing viewers to stay updated on the latest product announcements. Timings for the event will vary depending on the country. Once the products are launched, pre-bookings will be available, and delivery can be expected within a few days.

The product lineup for the Apple Event 2023 includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra or Pro Max, Airpods, Apple Watch Series 9, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, WatchOS 10, and more. These devices offer a variety of features and improvements that are sure to excite tech enthusiasts.

The country-wise timings for the Apple Event 2023 are as follows: USA (10:00 AM PT), Europe (10:00 AM PT), India (10:30 PM IST), Australia (10:00 AM PT), Canada (10:00 AM PT), UK (10:00 AM PT), UAE (10:00 AM PT), Russia (10:00 AM PT), and China (10:00 AM PT).

The iPhone 15 launch at the Apple Event 2023 is expected to be a highlight. The iPhone 15 will come in different variants, such as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, catering to different user preferences. The launch price for the iPhone 15 is rumored to be around Rs 80,000, making it a high-end device.

Additionally, the Apple Event will introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, featuring an updated operating system called WatchOS 10. Users can expect a range of new features and improvements in this latest iteration of the Apple Watch.

To watch the Apple Event 2023 live, viewers can visit apple.com or access the event through the Apple TV or YouTube app. These platforms provide an opportunity to witness the event as it unfolds, offering a firsthand look at the latest products and announcements.

In conclusion, the Apple Event 2023 is highly anticipated, promising exciting new devices and features. Tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the event, making it a must-watch for Apple fans and consumers alike.

