苹果计划将 iPhone 15 的 Lightning 充电器更换为 USB-C

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 in a few days, and one of the significant changes anticipated is the replacement of the proprietary Lightning charger with USB-C charging. This shift aligns with recent legislation approved by the European Union, requiring devices like smartphones and tablets to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The move to USB-C charging aims to streamline the charging process across different devices and brands, allowing users to mix and match devices and chargers from different manufacturers. While this change is considered a milestone for Apple, it is not entirely unexpected since the company has already adopted USB-C charging for its iPads and MacBooks.

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, previously expressed the company’s resistance to the change, citing the value and ubiquity of the Lightning charger. However, complying with the EU mandate became necessary, even though Apple believed there could have been a better approach environmentally.

Switching to USB-C poses financial challenges for Apple as the company has capitalized on selling Lightning cables and related accessories. The move to USB-C would shift Apple away from its closed ecosystem, as USB-C is a more open standard. Apple might counter this by creating its own branded USB-C cable that offers better compatibility and faster charging performance specific to iPhones.

While it remains uncertain if all iPhone 15 models will have USB-C or if it will be exclusive to the Pro devices, the availability of USB-C charging cables should not be an issue for users. Many mobile devices, including Apple’s own iPads and MacBooks, already use USB-C cables. In the long run, the universal charging system is expected to benefit users, simplifying the charging process and reducing the number of cables required.

Apple may also consider wireless charging, but currently, the technology is slower than wired charging. Regardless, the transition to USB-C for the iPhone 15 is seen as a significant step towards a more standardized and convenient charging experience for users.

资料来源：美国有线电视新闻网

定义：

  • Lightning charger: Apple’s proprietary charger introduced in 2012 with the iPhone 5, allowing for faster charging and featuring a reversible design.
  • USB-C charging: A universal charging standard that allows for power delivery and data transfer with a single cable, offering more compatibility across various devices and brands.

