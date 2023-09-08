逸耘居

Apple Arcade：可用游戏和最新版本的综合指南

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Arcade, the subscription-based gaming service from Apple, has quickly grown its library of games since its launch. With close to 100 titles initially and now over 200 games available, Apple Arcade offers a diverse selection of games for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

To explore and download the latest games, users can head to the Arcade tab in the App Store, scroll down to the bottom, and select “See All Games.” The newest releases are typically listed at the top of the page.

The latest release on Apple Arcade is My Talking Angela 2+, a popular virtual pet game from the creators of the My Talking Tom franchise. In this game, players help Angela, a fashionable cat, stay busy in her big-city home with activities like dancing, baking, and martial arts.

Another recent addition is Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, a rhythm game that originally launched in arcades in 1999. Players can shake it with their maracas and groove to 40 hit songs from various genres, including tracks from artists like Lady Gaga and PSY.

finity. is a handcrafted matching game with limited moves that challenges players to think strategically and make clever matches. Climb the leaderboards, unlock special tiles and power-ups, and explore different themes in Classic Mode or get lost in the music with Tempo Mode.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build offers a unique blend of merge-2 gameplay and kingdom-building mechanics. Players must help Prince Edward and his friends restore a kingdom that has been destroyed by a mysterious magical power. Embark on a magical adventure filled with quests and unravel the mystery behind the kingdom’s downfall.

These are just a few examples of the games available on Apple Arcade. Other titles include Neograms+, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Stardew Valley+, Ridiculous Fishing EX, LEGO DUPLO WORLD+, Slay the Spire+, Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+, Retro Bowl+, Jet Dragon, and Bold Moves+.

It’s worth noting that Apple Arcade is compatible with PS5 and Xbox wireless controllers, allowing players to enjoy these games with their preferred controller.

Apple Arcade continues to add new games regularly, with updates and releases planned for the upcoming months. September alone is expected to see 40+ game updates and three new releases.

Enjoy the diverse range of games available on Apple Arcade and dive into the exciting world of gaming on Apple devices.

来源：

– Apple Arcade games: Apple App Store

