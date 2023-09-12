逸耘居

Introducing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: New Features and Improvements

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has unveiled its latest smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, offering enhanced performance, new color options, and a USB-C port. The devices maintain the same starting price as last year’s models, priced at $799.

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Apple has announced that the maximum brightness of these displays has been increased to 2000 nits, providing a more vibrant viewing experience. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 will begin this Friday, with the official launch scheduled for September 22nd.

One standout feature of the new iPhones is their stylish color finishes. Apple has seamlessly embedded the colors throughout the glass exteriors, resulting in stunning and eye-catching finishes. The iPhone 15 is available in pink, yellow green, blue, and black, offering users a wide range of options to suit their personal style.

The camera system of the iPhone 15 series has also received significant upgrades. The base model now boasts a 48-megapixel main sensor, matching the capabilities of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series. This sensor enables 1x and 2x optical zoom modes, along with the usual 0.5x ultra-wide lens. Portrait mode has also been improved to deliver better low-light performance, with the added bonus of automatically enabling when shooting with the main camera. Additionally, users can adjust the focus after taking a photo thanks to the depth map preservation feature.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chip, featuring a six-core CPU and 5-core GPU. This chip is the same as the one found in the iPhone 14 Pro models, ensuring exceptional performance and efficiency. The battery life of the iPhone 15 remains the same as its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers even longer usage time due to a larger internal battery. Charging can now be done through the new USB-C port.

Another notable addition to the iPhone 15 series is the second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip, which significantly improves range and accuracy when locating objects. Precision Finding can now navigate users directly to a person, in addition to locating items with AirTags attached.

In terms of safety features, Apple has extended its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to cover roadside assistance situations. In the United States, AAA members can benefit from this service. The Emergency SOS feature is provided free of charge for the first two years after purchasing an iPhone 15; however, pricing beyond this period has not been disclosed.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available for purchase on September 22nd, with the iPhone 15 starting at $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899.

来源：
– Apple（未提供 URL）

