海信ULED X电视：背光技术的革命

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
海信ULED X电视：背光技术的革命

The Hisense ULED X TV is revolutionizing the way we experience backlighting technology. One of the main issues with backlighting is that it can seep through, washing out the blacks and creating halos around bright objects. TV manufacturers have tried to address this problem by using LED lights that can be turned off behind areas meant to be black. This technique, known as dimming zones, has had mixed results, often leading to tonal artifacts and imperfect alignment.

However, the Hisense ULED X TV takes a different approach. With its 20,000 mini-LED backlights divided into 5,000 dimming zones, this TV offers a larger number of zones than most other models on the market. The result is a remarkable improvement in picture quality and precision. The blacks are much darker, and the colors are rich and vibrant.

In terms of comparison, LCD TVs are generally considered better than OLEDs for well-lit rooms. However, the ULED X TV offers impressive black levels, minimal blooming, and deep color saturation, making it indistinguishable from OLED TVs in many aspects. Additionally, the ULED X shines when it comes to peak brightness, surpassing most LCD TVs.

During a thorough review, the ULED X TV consistently impressed with its picture quality, outperforming even some of the best TVs on the market. High-quality content with high-dynamic-range encoding showcased the ULED X’s capabilities, with the majority of scenes preferred over a leading competitor.

However, there are some drawbacks to consider. The ULED X’s voice controls are limited, and its Vidaa operating system may not offer the same level of app support as Android TV. For those relying on specific apps, it is advisable to check the availability before purchasing the ULED X.

Overall, the Hisense ULED X TV offers a significant advancement in backlighting technology. Its exceptional picture quality, impressive black levels, and vivid colors make it a top contender in the TV market. While it may have some limitations, it certainly deserves recognition as one of the best TVs currently available.

