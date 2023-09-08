《守望先锋 2》英雄的官方年龄揭晓

逸耘居

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The developers of Overwatch 2 have finally unveiled the official ages of all the game’s characters, putting an end to years of speculation from fans. Blizzard’s hero shooter has gained popularity not only for its gameplay, but also for its diverse and culturally representative cast of heroes.

In a recent update to the Play Overwatch website, Blizzard included the birthdays and ages of all the heroes in Overwatch 2. The information provides insight into the backstory and timelines of these iconic characters.

Surprisingly, the youngest character in Overwatch 2 is not a human, but the tank hero Orisa, who is only 1 year old. Following closely behind is Echo at 14 and Hammond at 16. Among the human heroes, the youngest is Illari, a newcomer to the game, currently 18 years old.

Interestingly, some heroes have unique birthdates. Junkrat, for example, was born on February 29th, a leap day that occurs only once every four years. This adds an extra layer of uniqueness to his character.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the Swedish heroes Torbjorn and Brigitte share a special connection, as they were born just one day apart from each other. Torbjorn is 33 years and 364 days older than his daughter, highlighting the familial ties within the game’s narrative.

For fans eager to learn about the birthdays of all the characters in Overwatch 2, the Play Overwatch website provides a comprehensive hub with all the necessary information.

Overall, this update from Blizzard adds another layer of depth to the already rich lore of Overwatch 2. It allows players to better understand the characters, their histories, and their place in the game’s universe.

来源：
– Liam Ho
– Play Overwatch website

