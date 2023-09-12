逸耘居

标志性 1973 款保时捷 911 Carrera RSR 拍卖

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A rare and highly sought-after 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR was recently sold at the 2023 Goodwood Revival event. The car, known as R7, is one of only three surviving factory-backed examples. While the exact sale price remains undisclosed, it has been confirmed that the car did sell.

The 911 Carrera RSR is renowned for its racing pedigree and this particular model has an impressive history. It achieved fourth place at the 1973 24 Hours of Le Mans, making it the highest finishing RSR at the iconic endurance race.

This 911 Carrera RSR was extensively modified for racing purposes. It featured widened fenders, a distinctive large rear spoiler known as the “Mary Stuart,” and a more powerful 3.0-liter flat-6 engine. These modifications classified the RSR as a prototype for the 1973 Le Mans race, allowing it to compete against dedicated sports racers rather than production-based cars.

Driven by Herbie Müller and Gijs van Lennep at Le Mans, the car finished behind only three prototypes from Matra-Simca and Ferrari. After Le Mans, R7 continued its racing career with the factory team, participating in races at the Österreichring and Watkins Glen.

Following its racing days, R7 changed hands multiple times. It was sold to Mexican race team owner Hector Rebaque and later to Italian collector Massimo Balliva. For nearly three decades, the car remained hidden under Balliva’s ownership, leading to rumors that it had been wrecked and disassembled.

Around 2009 or 2010, Balliva sent R7 to France for restoration, after which it was sold to a collector in the United States. However, the car became embroiled in a legal battle over its identity, with another owner claiming to possess the real R7. Porsche engineer and team manager Norbert Singer was eventually brought in to authenticate the genuine article.

Expected to fetch between 3.7 million and 5.7 million British pounds at auction, the R7 sale price could reach as high as $7.1 million. While this is a substantial figure, it is important to note that it falls short of the record-breaking sale of a 1970 917K prototype racer, which was used in the Steve McQueen movie “Le Mans” and sold for $14 million in 2017.

来源：
– Bonhams
– 驱动器

