释放零信任的全部潜力：组织安全的范式转变

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Zero trust has emerged as a crucial aspect of digital transformation for organizations, going beyond being just a buzzword. Research from Zscaler reveals that many IT leaders have already implemented or are planning to implement a zero trust security strategy. However, only a small percentage of these leaders are confident in fully utilizing the potential of zero trust.

Zero trust represents a shift away from traditional security practices like virtual private networks (VPNs) and firewalls, which assume devices within an organization’s network are trustworthy. The concept centers around the idea that no user can be trusted, requiring verification for every user and device to access networks.

Implementing zero trust offers numerous benefits, including enhanced organizational visibility and security. It enables IT teams to maintain control over network activity while accommodating hybrid work practices and distributed workforces. By embracing zero trust, organizations gain a competitive advantage in hiring by offering flexible work options while ensuring security and protection.

Visibility across the enterprise is a crucial aspect of zero trust implementation. This level of visibility allows organizations to make informed decisions about engaging with employees based on their location and gain vital insights on risk tolerance. For example, remote workers can perform their duties securely, while insights gained from working trends can lead to improvements in office utilities, working practices, and even energy efficiency.

The opportunities presented by zero trust extend beyond technological shifts. By leveraging the granular insights provided by zero trust, organizations can rethink their business delivery and make strategic decisions about office spaces, workforce distribution, and productivity. It enables businesses to reimagine their operations and find new ways of engaging with customers.

Looking ahead, the emergence of generative AI tools holds promise for the zero trust space. These tools can analyze the massive amounts of data passing through security clouds and extract valuable insights. By utilizing generative AI, organizations can further enhance the benefits of zero trust and take their security and operational efficiency to new heights.

来源：
– Nathan Howe, VP of Emerging Technologies at Zscaler
– Zscaler Research: “Unlocking the Potential of Zero Trust”
– Gartner Research: “Zero Trust Security – Anjali Agrawal, Neil MacDonald, 19 December 2020”

(Note: The URLs for the sources have been omitted.)

