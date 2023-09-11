Xbox 推出 Xbox 万事达卡奖励游戏玩家

逸耘居

Xbox has unveiled its latest offering for gamers: the official Xbox Mastercard. The credit card, issued by Barclays, allows users to earn points from everyday purchases that can be redeemed for games or add-ons in the Xbox store. The card also offers the option to personalize it with the user’s gamertag etched onto one of five different designs featuring the Xbox logo. However, there are some limitations to obtaining the card. Applicants must be Xbox Insiders and reside in the continental United States, Alaska, or Hawaii.

Similar to other rewards-based credit cards, users earn points for every $1 they spend on the gamer credit card. They can earn even more points when making purchases in specific places. This includes earning 5x points for eligible products at the Xbox and Microsoft stores, and 3x points on eligible streaming services such as Disney Plus and Netflix. The card also offers 3x points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and Doordash.

Details on other eligible storefronts are still unclear. For example, it is uncertain whether purchasing in-game items through the Xbox account, such as Overwatch coins, would qualify for earning 5x points. Xbox Mastercard members receive a $50 bonus in the form of points after their first purchase and can enjoy three months of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with the option to gift it to a friend if already a Game Pass member.

To apply for the Xbox Mastercard, users must become Xbox Insiders. This can be easily done by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub from the Microsoft Store on PC or searching for “Xbox Insider Bundle” on the Xbox console and installing the hub. The application period for Xbox Insiders begins on September 21, while the rest of the United States will have to wait until 2024 to apply for the credit card.

