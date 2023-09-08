逸耘居

WTWH Media 收购 HME 商业和移动管理出版物

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
WTWH Media, LLC has recently acquired two digital publications, HME Business and Mobility Management, from 1105 Media, Inc. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

HME Business and Mobility Management are media properties that focus on the home medical equipment industry and mobility professionals, including rehabilitation suppliers and clinicians. WTWH Media, a portfolio company of Mountaingate Capital, has expanded its presence in the healthcare sector through this acquisition. The company had previously acquired Aging Media Network earlier this year.

The addition of HME Business and Mobility Management to the WTWH Healthcare and Life Sciences portfolio will provide new resources for advertisers and expand the company’s offerings in these adjacencies. The publications, with over 20 years of history, offer in-depth news, analysis, product trends, and feature stories from a product perspective.

Laurie Watanabe, the long-time editor of Mobility Management, will continue to oversee both publications and join the WTWH Healthcare and Life Sciences team.

This marks WTWH Media’s third acquisition in 2023. Previously, the company had acquired Aging Media Network, the parent company of Hospice News, and PMQ Pizza magazine. This acquisition strengthens WTWH’s offerings in the healthcare and life sciences sector, promoting industry connections, thought leadership, and collaboration across the healthcare industry.

Overall, WTWH Media’s acquisition of HME Business and Mobility Management enhances their presence in the home medical equipment and mobility space, offering new opportunities for advertisers and expanding their resources in the healthcare sector.

来源：

– WTWH Media, LLC
– 1105 Media, Inc.

