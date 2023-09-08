逸耘居

《魔兽世界》推出梦幻守护者补丁

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
World of Warcraft has announced its highly anticipated upcoming patch, Guardians of the Dream, which will introduce exciting new content for players. This major patch will feature a new zone, a challenging raid, and a fresh pool of Mythic+ Dungeons.

The highlight of Guardians of the Dream is the new zone, which takes players deep into the mystical realm known as the Emerald Dream. This spiritual dimension has long been a part of Warcraft lore, and players will encounter fierce Primalist forces led by the formidable Fyrakk, the embodiment of fire. Venturing into this never-before-seen realm will test the skill and bravery of adventurers.

The patch also introduces the Amirdrassil raid, a thrilling encounter with the Druids of the Flame. This raid offers a unique experience as players will have the opportunity to ride dragons as they pursue the flying flame druids wreaking havoc in the Emerald Dream. However, the developers are cautious about the mechanics and plan to extensively test the encounter before releasing it to the live game.

Furthermore, the patch includes an updated Mythic+ Dungeon pool for Season 3. Players can expect Emerald Dream-themed dungeons from previous expansions, such as Darkheart Thicket and The Everbloom. Additionally, the Dawn of the Infinites megadungeon has been divided into two wings, offering more challenging content for players.

For casual players, there will be plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. The patch introduces a cycle of three public events: the Superbloom, inspired by Overwatch’s payload maps, a farming event where players can collect currencies and rewards, and the Emerald Bounty, where players plant seeds and watch them grow into trees, providing unique rewards.

Players can try out the new patch on the PTR (public test realm) later this week. With its exciting new content, Guardians of the Dream promises to offer World of Warcraft players a thrilling and immersive experience in the Emerald Dream.

来源：
– Official World of Warcraft Twitter account: @Warcraft

