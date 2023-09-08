逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Wordle 811 答案：8 月 XNUMX 日

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Wordle 811 答案：8 月 XNUMX 日

Today’s Wordle puzzle offers a unique twist to the usual strategies. In the early days of the game, players often relied on vowel-heavy words such as “audio” or “soare” as a starting point. The belief was that if a word contained the major vowels, the rest would be easy to figure out. However, players soon discovered that consonants played a more crucial role.

Today, we have a rare opportunity to revisit the vowel-heavy strategy. The word for this puzzle is both obscure and contains three different vowels. It is a common word, avoiding the use of uncommon letters. The recommended approach is to begin with a vowel-heavy word and then utilize the letter elimination technique.

In order to help you along, here are some valuable clues for solving today’s puzzle:
1. The word starts with the letter R.
2. It contains three vowels.
3. The word ends with the letter E.
4. Another vowel in the word is O.
5. The final vowel in the word is U.

If you carefully consider these clues, the answer should be within reach. However, if you find yourself stuck, scroll down for the solution.

SPOILER ALERT! Continue reading only if you are seeking the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle.

Today’s word is “ROUSE”. It means “to wake someone or make someone more active or excited”. Remember to join us again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

定义：
– Vowel: A speech sound that is produced with an open configuration of the vocal tract, allowing the air to flow smoothly without interruption.
– Consonant: A speech sound that is produced with a constriction or obstruction of the vocal tract.
– Obscure: Not well known or difficult to understand.

来源：
– 原文：[来源]
– Definition of “vowel”: [source]
– Definition of “consonant”: [source]
– Definition of “obscure”: [source]

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论