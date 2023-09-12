逸耘居

洛杉矶地铁数字广告牌因交通安全问题面临反对

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Los Angeles Metro is pushing forward with a plan to install 49 digital double-faced billboards, bringing the total number of digital billboards across the city to 86. Metro expects the plan, called the Transportation Communication Network (TCN), to generate $1 billion in revenue over 30 years. While some local chambers of commerce support the plan, activists and community groups are concerned about the impact on the visual environment and traffic safety.

The proposal will be heard by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on September 14th, before heading to the City Council. The billboards would be spread throughout the city, with most facing freeways and others facing communities. The structures would range in height from 30 to 95 feet, with the majority being 30 feet tall.

Metro argues that the project will have public benefits, including reserving time for emergency messaging. However, studies conducted by institutions such as the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics have shown that digital billboards can increase crash rates and distract drivers. The presence of digital billboards in Florida and Alabama increased crash rates by 25% and 29% respectively.

Other Southern California cities, including La Mesa, have also considered digital billboard proposals but rejected them due to concerns over driver distraction. Metro’s safety precautions of allowing billboard images to change every eight seconds are seen as inadequate compared to other cities and states where images change every four to ten seconds.

Opponents argue that digital billboards will contribute to urban blight, distract drivers, and impact driver safety. They are calling on the City Council to vote against the project.

While some business leaders support the digital billboard proposal, community groups, neighborhood councils, and activists are taking a stand against it. They believe that the revenue generated from digital billboards does not outweigh the negative consequences for the city’s visual environment and traffic safety.

来源：
“Activists Call for Rejection of Digital Billboard Plan” – Streetsblog Los Angeles
“Digital Billboard Installed Rate Impact on Traffic Safety” – University of Alabama at Birmingham Transportation Engineering Program

