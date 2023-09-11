逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Wi-Fi 7：下一代无线技术

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
With the ever-evolving world of technology, the next advancement in wireless connectivity is just around the corner. Introducing Wi-Fi 7, also known as IEEE 802.11be, the new standard that is set to redefine the boundaries of speed, efficiency, and connection reliability.

Wi-Fi 7 is not just another incremental step in wireless tech; it promises drastic improvements over its predecessors. It is expected to provide speeds up to 46,120 Mbps, which is over four times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. This significant speed boost will enable high-quality video streaming, seamless cloud gaming, and robust support for augmented and virtual reality applications.

In addition to speed, Wi-Fi 7 is engineered with advanced features to combat latency, bolster capacity, and enhance stability and efficiency. It supports wider channels, with channels up to 320 MHz wide, providing more bandwidth for faster data transmission. It also introduces a new encoding method called 4K-QAM, which allows for the encoding of 12 bits of data per symbol sent over the radio link, compared to 10 bits in Wi-Fi 6. This improvement alone contributes to a 1.2x speed improvement.

One of the significant enhancements in Wi-Fi 7 is the introduction of multi-link operation (MLO), which allows devices to run multiple channels at once, even across multiple frequency bands. This means better speeds, lower latency, and improved reliability compared to older Wi-Fi standards that had to manually switch between bands one at a time.

Wi-Fi 7 also addresses common problems like congestion and interference, making it especially beneficial for large venues or enterprises with a dense arrangement of devices. It aims to reduce worst-case latency performance, providing a smoother experience for demanding applications like augmented and virtual reality.

While Wi-Fi 7 is yet to be fully adopted, some devices are already on the market, offering a glimpse into the future of wireless technology. The debut of a wide range of Wi-Fi 7 routers, phones, and laptops is expected by late 2023 or early 2024. However, those in nations yet to approve 6 GHz networking devices may have to wait longer.

来源： IEEE, Hackaday

