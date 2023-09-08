逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

苹果股票在市场动荡中面临技术挑战

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
苹果股票在市场动荡中面临技术挑战

Apple (AAPL) has experienced a significant decline in its stock price, losing over 6% in the past two days, marking the largest consecutive slide in 10 months. This has resulted in a loss of approximately $200 billion in market capitalization since Monday. The drop in stock price coincides with reports of Chinese officials urging government employees to stop using Apple phones. However, the current issue facing Apple is not related to its products or services, but rather its stock chart.

One month ago, Apple stock reached an all-time high, which was followed by a sharp downturn, the likes of which had never been seen before. Historical trends suggest that the weakness in Apple’s stock may persist for at least a month. Although the stock experienced a rally in the latter half of August, the recent decline has erased most of those gains, leaving the stock near multi-month lows.

Analysts have expressed a negative outlook on Apple stock, particularly leading up to the iPhone 15 launch event. It has been observed that Apple stock typically rallies before such events but then experiences a sell-off afterwards. Historical data spanning four decades shows that September tends to be a challenging month for Apple stock, and in 10 of the last 12 years, the stock has delivered negative returns after the iPhone launch.

Despite the overall declining trend, it is worth noting that October has historically been a strong month for Apple stock. However, this year has deviated from that pattern. Additionally, Apple’s defensive behavior in the market has contributed to investor concerns. While the stock has seen a respectable 35% increase this year, it pales in comparison to the returns of other tech companies such as Nvidia (210%) and Meta Platforms (150%).

Apple is now facing three consecutive quarters of declining year-over-year revenue growth. This has led analysts to draw comparisons to IBM, another tech giant that experienced a decline in stock price following a period of similar financial performance. The key takeaway is that Apple needs to focus on revenue growth in order to maintain its stock’s value as a growth company.

Looking ahead, JPMorgan suggests that if the current trends continue, investors may sell Apple stock following the iPhone event and redirect their investments towards companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Nvidia, which are regarded as top picks by JPMorgan analysts.

资料来源：雅虎财经

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

Twitter 广告在用户关注的动态中未加标签

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

X 上未标记的广告引发了人们对透明度和遵守 FTC 准则的担忧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

8 月 XNUMX 日最佳技术优惠：Xbox 控制器、Apple iPad Pro、移动电源等

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

技术

Twitter 广告在用户关注的动态中未加标签

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

X 上未标记的广告引发了人们对透明度和遵守 FTC 准则的担忧

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

Steam 上暂时无法下载《刺客信条：黑旗》

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

How to Get Apple TV+ for Free: Best Ways to Watch

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论