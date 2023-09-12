逸耘居

Apple Wonderlust 活动推出新款 iPhone 和 Watch 型号

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple’s highly-anticipated “Wonderlust” event has commenced in the US, showcasing the latest iPhones and Apple Watch models. The event confirms several rumors surrounding the new devices, while also unveiling unexpected features.

One significant announcement is Apple’s shift from Lightning connections to the industry-standard USB-C for the entry-level model of the new iPhone series, the iPhone 15. This change aligns with new EU regulations and will likely offer faster data transfer speeds. However, the faster Version 3 USB-C will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Another confirmed rumor is the extension of the “Digital Island” feature across the entire iPhone line. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now feature a “pill” or animated cover for the camera and sensor notch at the top of the screen. This feature received positive feedback with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but currently offers full functionality exclusively with Apple’s own apps.

The leaks about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models featuring lighter and stronger Titanium cases also prove to be true, although the price remains the same as the previous models.

In a surprising twist, Apple unveiled a new feature called Roadside Assist, which extends its text-via-satellite service. Available only in the US in partnership with the AAA, this service allows users to request roadside assistance. Apple’s investment in satellite infrastructure for its text-via-satellite services has benefited American firm Globalstar.

During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared stories of individuals saved by the SOS text-via-satellite feature on the current iPhone 14 model. Cook also provided an update on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, a mixed-reality device expected to launch early next year.

Overall, Apple’s Wonderlust event has delivered on the anticipated rumors while introducing new features that showcase the company’s commitment to innovation and user experience.

Source: Chris Keall, The New Zealand Herald

