病毒游戏《Only Up!》的创造者以压力为由从 Steam 下架游戏

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The creator of the popular physics-based platformer game, Only Up!, has decided to remove the game from the Steam storefront, citing “stress” as the reason behind this decision. Only Up! gained significant attention in May when prominent streamers and YouTubers showcased their attempts to reach the top in this challenging game.

In an update on Steam, the game’s creator, who goes by the name SCKR Games, described themselves as a solo developer and admitted that Only Up! was their first experience with video game development. They created the game as a creative outlet and a way to test themselves, but it ended up causing them a lot of stress over the past few months. Now, they are ready to move on and put the game behind them.

The creator revealed that they are currently working on their next game, codenamed Kilth. They expressed the need for peace of mind and healing and plan to take a pause to continue their education in game design. With their new knowledge and experiences, they aim to direct their energies towards Kilth. The upcoming game will have a completely different genre and setting, with an emphasis on cinematography. The creator hopes to collaborate with a small team for this challenging project to enhance their game design skills.

This isn’t the first time Only Up! has been removed from Steam. Previously, the game was taken down due to the use of copyrighted assets, but it returned after the infringing assets were removed. The developer acknowledged the feedback and support from the community regarding the flaws in the game and expressed gratitude towards sympathetic and friendly colleagues in the industry.

The creator’s decision to remove Only Up! and express their stress echoes the sentiments of Dong Nguyen, the creator of Flappy Bird, who pulled the game from app stores in 2014 due to its addictive nature. Nguyen revealed that he felt guilty and uncomfortable with the game’s success.

At the time of writing, Only Up! is currently unavailable for purchase on Steam, although its page still exists. The game’s title has been changed to “not available,” and the developer has been renamed “Indiesolodev.” The positive user reviews and ratings for Only Up! can still be found on the Steam page.

Source: [IGN](https://www.ign.com/articles/creator-of-viral-game-only-up-pulls-game-from-steam-citing-stress)

